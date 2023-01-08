ERC20 Market Capitalization Tops $9.34 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $9.34 million and $67.89 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041842 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005882 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018640 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00235197 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00813537 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $37.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

