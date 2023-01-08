Eneti (NYSE:NETI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eneti from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eneti from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of Eneti stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. Eneti has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Eneti had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Eneti’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eneti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Eneti by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 207,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 74,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Eneti in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eneti by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32,198 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Eneti by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 42,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Stories

