Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Encore Wire worth $3,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 5.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $766,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 213.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,789 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the third quarter worth about $1,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $137.28 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.03.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.51 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

