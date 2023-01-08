Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in ASML by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on ASML from €520.00 ($553.19) to €680.00 ($723.40) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($778.72) to €745.00 ($792.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ASML from €650.00 ($691.49) to €700.00 ($744.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($867.02) to €615.00 ($654.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $595.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.23. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $777.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

