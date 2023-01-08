Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

