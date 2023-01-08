eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,314 shares during the period. eBay comprises 7.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in eBay were worth $396,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in eBay in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.01.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

