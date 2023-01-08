Eagle Point Income Company Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EIC)

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

NYSE:EIC opened at $13.96 on Friday. Eagle Point Income has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income

(Get Rating)

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.