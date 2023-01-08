EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million

EAC (EAC) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market cap of $4.45 million and $4,210.09 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 62.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.27 or 0.00449904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020366 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018666 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0129884 USD and is down -18.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,081.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

