Douglas Doerfler Sells 10,613 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,300.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36.

MaxCyte Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 784,524 shares during the last quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 657,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter worth $20,963,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,625 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.