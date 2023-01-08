Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is BetterWealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BetterWealth LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,867 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises about 7.8% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BetterWealth LLC owned about 1.60% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $15,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,442 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,022 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,483,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,428 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $24.63 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.66.

