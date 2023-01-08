Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Bridgeworth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 2.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $12,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.