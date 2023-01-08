DeXe (DEXE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $88.23 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. DeXe has a total market cap of $88.23 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00014254 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.39143657 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,932,018.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

