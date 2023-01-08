DeversiFi (DVF) Price Down 0% This Week

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00003604 BTC on popular exchanges. DeversiFi has a market cap of $61.05 million and approximately $6,398.04 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi was first traded on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

