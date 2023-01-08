Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Sells $83,573.97 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Carole Ho sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.69, for a total value of $83,573.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,035,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.48. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $44.20.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $910,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

