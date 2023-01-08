DEI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. DEI has a market cap of $2.20 billion and $11,807.72 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00448379 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000865 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018634 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

