DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $983,841.21 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $983,841.21 and approximately $2,254.68 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00109851 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00203658 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040327 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000176 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,070 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

