Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $116.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Datadog has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $184.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.16.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 29.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 45.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.