cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 1.5% This Week

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for about $5,834.84 or 0.34463609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $58.35 million and approximately $14,868.49 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

