Cronos (CRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.81 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $14.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069860 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009233 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023804 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003855 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
Cronos Profile
Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.
Buying and Selling Cronos
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
