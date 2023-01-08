Cronos (CRO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.81 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0608 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $14.81 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00069860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003855 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

