Critical Survey: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) and Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Dongfeng Motor Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 22.98% 20.47% 18.10% Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Shimano pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Shimano has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shimano and Dongfeng Motor Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 1 1 0 0 1.50 Dongfeng Motor Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Dongfeng Motor Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $4.98 billion 2.90 $1.06 billion $1.23 12.88 Dongfeng Motor Group $17.52 billion N/A $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Dongfeng Motor Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano.

Summary

Dongfeng Motor Group beats Shimano on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

(Get Rating)

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

(Get Rating)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products. The company also provides financial services. In addition, it markets and sells automobiles. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

