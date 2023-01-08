Covenant Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Covenant has a market cap of $79.48 million and approximately $161,693.53 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covenant has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00006052 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

