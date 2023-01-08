Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, January 9th.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Commercial Metals to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMC opened at $50.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $51.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 18th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total transaction of $7,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 41,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

