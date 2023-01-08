Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $73,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $68.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

