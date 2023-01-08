Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $103.49 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

