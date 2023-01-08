Comerica Bank Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medtronic Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

