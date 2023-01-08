Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $67.34

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.34 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.78). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.80), with a volume of 1,543,957 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,320.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

