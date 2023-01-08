Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 205 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.03. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $127.90.

