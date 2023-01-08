Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,197 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

LPL Financial stock opened at $222.34 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.33.

LPL Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.