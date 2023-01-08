Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,198,000 after purchasing an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $217.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

