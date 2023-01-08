Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $503,000 Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 44,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,978,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,598,000 after acquiring an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

