Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $422,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 9.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,003,000 after acquiring an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 261,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $351,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

