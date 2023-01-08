Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 265.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.28 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $20.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

