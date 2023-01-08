Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 15,487 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.80 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $80.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

