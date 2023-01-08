Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $105.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.