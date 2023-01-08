Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 179.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after acquiring an additional 232,633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 238,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 179,833 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,584,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,599,000 after purchasing an additional 147,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 895.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $35.92 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $323.84 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $46,194.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,185 shares of company stock valued at $290,563. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Marcus & Millichap

(Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.