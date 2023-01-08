Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $248.86 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.98.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

