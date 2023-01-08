CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

CarMax stock opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $123.18. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

