Capital Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.52 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.