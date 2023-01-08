Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) PT at $48.30

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.61 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 410.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

