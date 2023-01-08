Brokerages Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Price Target at $202.38

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $206.29.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $226.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $248.16.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

