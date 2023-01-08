Bridgeworth LLC Sells 265 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,019.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $158.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.66. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $137.81 and a 52 week high of $176.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.