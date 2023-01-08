Bridgeworth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,482 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

