Bridgeworth LLC Has $389,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

FANG opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.