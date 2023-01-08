Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 16,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.47.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

