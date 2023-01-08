Bridgeworth LLC Buys Shares of 16,758 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPW. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $779,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.39%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

