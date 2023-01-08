Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 4.7 %

Mastercard stock opened at $367.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

