Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Aspen Aerogels worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 199.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,725,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 1,814,791 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at about $61,788,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $9,475,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 669,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at about $2,430,000.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE ASPN opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $46.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

