BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) CFO Steve Rai Sells 8,958 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Rai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackBerry alerts:

On Wednesday, December 21st, Steve Rai sold 6,651 shares of BlackBerry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $23,211.99.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.42. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 18.2% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.