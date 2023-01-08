Bitcoiva Price Hits $10.17 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $163.20 million and approximately $74,940.04 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can now be purchased for about $10.17 or 0.00059924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,973.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.50 or 0.00603873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00254427 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00042219 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001099 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.16537932 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $76,430.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.