BetterWealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $239.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $279.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.15 and a 12 month high of $350.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.23.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $498.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.92 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a net margin of 19.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

